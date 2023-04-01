Former President Donald Trump raised more than $4 million in the first 24 hours after news broke that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted him.

“This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” a Trump campaign press release read.

Notably, more than 25 percent of donations came from first-time Trump donors, “further solidifying President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary,” the press release continued.

The average contribution from donors was $34.

“President Trump’s 2024 campaign is funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections,” the press release continued. “Americans from across all 50 states donated to President Trump’s campaign within the first 5 hours of the sham indictment.”

READ MORE