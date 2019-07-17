BREITBART:

More than 1,000 women gathered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign launched the Women for Trump Coalition.

The coalition, which was created in order to “mobilize and empower women who support President Trump,” is co-chaired by seven women and an advisory board consisting of thirty women.

“I’m thrilled to serve as Co-Chair on the Women for Trump Coalition,” Deneen Borelli told Breitbart News’s Kyle Morris. “The coalition is comprised of amazing women from all walks of life who love our country and want to ensure freedom, safety and economic prosperity today and for the future by re-electing President Trump.”

She added, “The coalition will play a vital role in recruiting women from around the country and empowering them with tools and information so they can participate in grassroots political activities in their own communities.”