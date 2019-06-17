NY POST

President Trump’s re-election campaign is dumping some of its pollsters after leaked internal surveys showed former Vice President Biden leading the president in several battleground states, according to reports on Sunday. The revelation comes as Trump is scheduled to officially kick-off his reelection campaign on Tuesday with a rally in Orlando, NBC News reported. The dire polling numbers from March, which were reported by the New York Times, NBC News and ABC News last week, showed Trump trailing Biden, the Democratic front-runner, by double-digits in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Michigan. It also found Trump behind Biden in Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, Maine, Minnesota and Ohio.

