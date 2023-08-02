Trump campaign compares indictment over 2020 election interference to Nazi Germany

Donald Trump’s campaign slammed the federal indictment the former president is facing in connection to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election result — and compared the investigation into the matter to Nazi Germany.

“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” Trump’s 2024 campaign said in a statement.

The comparison shocked and disgusted many.

“Comparing this indictment to Nazi Germany in the 1930s is factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat-out offensive,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement posted to social media. “As we have said time and again, such comparisons have no place in politics and are shameful.”

Trump’s team also claimed the charges were an attempt by the Biden administration to interfere with the next election.

“This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election,” the statement said.

