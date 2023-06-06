NY Post

A pro-Donald Trump super PAC responded Tuesday to Chris Christie’s entrance into the crowded 2024 Republican primary by predicting the former New Jersey governor would “waste no time eating DeSantis’ lunch.” Christie, 60, a former Trump ally, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission making his run official ahead of a Tuesday evening kickoff event in Manchester, New Hampshire. Florida Gov. “Ron DeSantis’ campaign is spiraling, and President Trump’s dominance over the Republican primary field has opened a mad rush to seize the mantle for runner-up,” Make America Great Again, Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “Ron DeSantis is not ready for this moment, and Chris Christie will waste no time eating DeSantis’ lunch,” she continued, a none-too-subtle allusion to the former governor’s weight problems.

