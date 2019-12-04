NEW YORK POST:

President Trump called Justin Trudeau “two-faced” after a video surfaced showing the Canadian prime minister mocking Trump for taking time to speak to reporters at the NATO meetings in London in front of several world leaders.

“He’s two-faced,” Trump said Wednesday during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“I find him to be a very nice guy. But the truth is I called him out because he’s not paying their 2 percent and I guess he’s not happy about that,” Trump continued. “He should be paying 2 percent. It’s Canada and they have money and they should be paying 2 percent.”

“Look, I’m representing the US and he should be paying more than he’s paying and he understands that. So I can imagine he’s not that happy, but that’s the way it is,” Trump said.

During a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, Trudeau was caught on video exchanging gossip with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Trudeau, speaking to the group, said that “he was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” apparently referring to Trump’s 52-minute news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Trudeau also said: “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Trump also met and held extended Q&A sessions with Macron and Trudeau.