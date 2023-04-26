Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed investigations into the ‘Biden crime family’ were ‘Watergate times 10,’ after the Republican chair of the Oversight Committee, said up to 12 members of the Bidens were involved in ‘influence peddling.’

Trump, 76, seized on the claims from Rep. James Comer to attack his presidential rival by accusing the Biden family of corruption on a mass scale on the same day Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign.

‘What Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan have revealed about the ‘Biden Crime Family’ would be Watergate times 10, if this news was revealed just 10 years ago,’ he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

‘Our fake news media is corrupt at a level like never seen before.

‘There has never been anything like it. If this kind of information came out in the past, writers would be getting Pulitzer prizes when Pulitzer prizes meant something. It doesn’t mean very much any more. Yes.

