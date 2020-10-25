USA Today:

President Donald Trump called Sacha Baron Cohen “a creep” after previously unseen footage from the new “Borat” movie was shared to Twitter on Friday by Borat’s official account.

While speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Friday, Trump was asked whether he was worried about security breaches after footage showed an actress from the movie apparently getting into the White House. He told reporters that he doesn’t “know what happened” and followed his answer up with commentary on Baron Cohen.

“Years ago, you know, he tried to scam me,” Trump said, noting Baron Cohen had disguised himself as a BBC anchor, according to a copy of the pool report obtained by USA TODAY. “That’s a phony guy. And I don’t find him funny.”

The “scam” happened 15 years ago, the president added, but he didn’t elaborate. “To me he was a creep,” Trump said.

