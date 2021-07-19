The New York Post:

Former President Donald Trump is calling out the climbing crime rate, ​following a shooting outside Nationals Park that sent players and fans scurrying for cover in another instance of violent crime plaguing the nation’s metropolitan areas.

“​Crime in our Country is escalating at a pace we’ve never seen before. At the same time, people are pouring through our Borders totally unchecked. Jails in other countries are being emptied out into the United States​,” Trump said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

He said crime was “far worse” in cities than believed during the 2020 presidential election.

Shots were fired outside the stadium on Saturday evening during the sixth inning of a game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres.

More at The New York Post