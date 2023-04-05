Donald Trump raged online Wednesday morning as he demanded that Republicans in Congress “defund” the Department of Justice and the FBI — claiming that Democrats had “weaponized” the system to “interfere” with elections.

“REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES,” the former president, 76, wrote on Truth Social shortly before 7:30 Wednesday, less than 24 hours after pleading not guilty to over 30 felony charges.

“THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!”

The fiery rebuke came after Judge Juan Merchan warned the real estate mogul about his social media rants during his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon.

