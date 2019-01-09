CNBC:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday stormed out of a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over an ongoing partial government shutdown, calling it “a total waste of time.”

The breakdown in already fraught negotiations over border wall funding, which have kept nine federal agencies shut down for 19 days and counting, appeared to heighten the possibility that Trump might declare a national emergency.

“I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO,” Trump explained in a tweet as Pelosi and Schumer described the walk-out to reporters.

“I said bye-bye, nothing else works!” Trump added.

Schumer, speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, said, “again, we saw a temper tantrum.” Trump’s behavior was “unbecoming of a presidency,” Schumer added.