NEW YORK POST:

President Trump is claiming that the impeachment inquiry against him is nothing more than an attempted “coup.”

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!” Trump said in a pair of tweets Tuesday night.

Last week, the House launched the formal impeachment inquiry stemming from his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the subject of a whistleblower complaint.

The president’s comment about a coup marks at least the ninth time he has suggested he is the victim of such an attempted action — an illegal overthrow of the government, according to Newsweek.

Critics disputed Trump’s tweet, with presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) even suggesting that he should not be allowed to make such a remark on Twitter, according to the Washington Post.