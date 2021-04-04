The Hill:

Former President Trump on Saturday called for Republicans and conservatives to boycott a sweeping number of companies amid controversy surrounding new voting laws.

In a statement released late Saturday evening, the former president took aim at Democrats for playing “dirty” and boycotting companies that “in any way” offend them.

“For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with the WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections,” Trump said in a statement on Saturday released by Save America PAC.

He then called for Republicans to “fight back,” alleging that “we have more people than they do,” and urged conservatives to boycott specific companies including Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines and Citigroup.

“It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back— we have more people than they do— by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play a better game than them,” he said.

The call comes as companies have publicly condemned Georgia law SB 202 and other voting legislation proposed in states throughout the U.S.

Many Republicans have supported these efforts after Trump and his allies alleged that widespread voter fraud tainted the 2020 election amid the pandemic, when mail-in ballots were widely used. However, these claims have been disputed by federal and state elections officials.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed SB 202 into law last month.

MLB this week moved the All-Star Game out of Georgia in protest of the law, the furthest action a company has taken against it.

