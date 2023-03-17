Former President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election in 2024, on Thursday released a video statement calling for “peace without delay” in Ukraine and for ending the “entire globalist Neo-Con establishment.”

“Every day this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war. We must be absolutely clear that our objective is to IMMEDIATELY have a total cessation of hostilities. All shooting has to stop. This is the central issue. We need PEACE without delay,” he said in the video, according to a transcript.

His remarks expanded on those he recently gave to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who posed six questions about Ukraine to the top declared and potential Republican 2024 presidential contenders.

In the video, Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s leadership, saying, “We have never been closer to World War III than we are today under Joe Biden.”

“A global conflict between nuclear-armed powers would mean death and destruction on a scale unmatched in human history. It would be nuclear Armageddon. NOTHING is more important than avoiding that nightmare. We will avoid it. But we need new leadership,” he said.

READ MORE