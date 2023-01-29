Breitbart

Former President Donald Trump called for peace negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and pledged he would quickly begin deporting illegal aliens if elected president while speaking at his first official campaign-trail event in South Carolina on Saturday night. “Through weakness and incompetence, Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III. We’re at the brink of World War III, just in case anyone doesn’t know it,” Trump said, flanked by Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chiefs of his campaign’s South Carolina leadership team. “As president, I will bring back peace through strength.” Trump asserted that if he “was president, there would not have been a war with Russia and Ukraine; zero chance.” He added that a peace deal is waiting to be struck between the countries: And I will say this, even now despite tremendous loss of lives and the destruction of much of that country, I would have a peace deal negotiated within 24 hours. You could make a peace deal, you could make a deal for both right now, 24 hours. That deal could be done. That deal is waiting to be done but there’s nobody to do it.

