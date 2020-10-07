President Trump linked to a video of members of the Orthodox community clashing with New York City law enforcement officers as they tried to disperse crowds protesting new coronavirus restrictions, referring to the scene as a “grim picture.”

“Wow, what does this grim picture remind you of? I am the only thing in the Radical Left’s way! VOTE,” the president wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Trump linked to the video in “Casino” actor James Woods’ Twitter account, in which the conservative actor laid into Mayor Bill de Blasio, who along with Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the crackdown.

“’Rounding up the Jews’ is an optic that I would never have expected to see in my American lifetime. DeBlasio is a criminal. No wonder he changed his name from Wilhelm. He is an anti-Semite thug piece of s—,” Woods wrote in his posting.