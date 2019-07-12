ARCAMAX:

When Oakland, Calif., Mayor Libby Schaaf tipped residents off last year that immigration agents would be conducting enforcement operations, President Donald Trump called her actions a “disgrace.”

A Republican congressman from Iowa proposed criminal penalties for officials in so-called sanctuary cities who make similar disclosures.

The acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director at the time, Thomas Homan, said Schaaf was “no better than a gang lookout yelling ‘police!’ when a police cruiser comes in the neighborhood.”

Then, in the last month, Trump himself announced impending immigration operations.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” Trump tweeted on June 17.

Trump later announced those operations were being postponed. But this week, sources in Washington say they are back — with ICE expected to pursue at least 2,000 immigrants beginning Sunday.