NY POST

Three months’ paid parental leave for a brand-new branch of the military? It’s a deal! President Trump and Congressional negotiators are about to settle on a new budget package that trades 12 weeks of paid leave for federal workers in exchange for the establishment of the Space Force, a new military branch that Trump has championed. More than 2 million federal civilian workers, who currently can only take unpaid leave when they become parents, would benefit from the new perk

