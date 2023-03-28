Former head of the National Enquirer David Pecker left the Manhattan courts Monday afternoon amid reports the grand jury had reconvened to hear from another witness in the case of Donald Trump’s hush money payment.

It comes as new reports emerge that the grand jury did not vote on Monday on whether to indict the former president after hearing testimony from Pecker – but are expected to reconvene on Wednesday.

Pecker, who was photographed by DailyMail.com leaning over in the back of a car leaving the courthouse on Monday, was involved in controversy surrounding the 2016 presidential election when he bought exclusive rights to stories that could be damaging to Trump’s campaign.

The Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump’s alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels reconvened Monday afternoon to hear more evidence as the city remains on knife’s-edge waiting to see if the ex-president will be indicted for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

READ MORE