WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Never underestimate the ability of some of President Trump’s most devoted supporters to delude themselves into thinking each one of his losses on immigration is actually a win. Case in point, the right-leaning Washington Times reported in earnest that House Democrats “blinked” by agreeing to “grant at least part of President Trump’s emergency border funding” request.

Which “part” did Democrats agree to fund? No, not the part that involves building the long-promised “wall.” It’s the part where illegal immigrants flooding in to the country get more free stuff.

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a sprightly statement, “This legislation provides urgently-needed humanitarian assistance for families, including funding for food, shelter, clothing, medical care and legal assistance …”

That fake “blink” by House Democrats came after Trump’s real blink over the weekend when he called off the mass deportations he had been bragging about on Twitter and in front of thousands of supporters in Florida.

Last week, Trump announced on Twitter that the administration was set to “begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

Millions, he said! The next day during a campaign rally in Orlando, he again said that “millions” of illegal immigrants would be rounded up and sent back where they came from.