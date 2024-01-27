Trump blasts ‘ridiculous’ $83M verdict in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial: ‘THIS IS NOT AMERICA!’

Former President Donald Trump vowed to appeal Friday’s verdict in his E. Jean Carroll defamation case, in which he was ordered to pay the advice columnist $83.3 million in damages.

“Absolutely ridiculous!” Trump railed on Truth Social. “I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party. Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon.”

“They have taken away all First Amendment Rights,” he continued. “THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”

The 45th president, 77, was ordered to pony up $65 million in punitive damages, $11 in reputational damages and another $7.3 million in emotional damages, a jury ruled in Manhattan federal court.

Trump had already left the courtroom when the jury’s verdict was announced.

His lawyer Alina Habba also denounced the verdict as she left court.

“Don’t get it twisted — we’re seeing a violation of our justice system, ladies and gentlemen,” she told reporters.

Habba claimed Judge Lewis Kaplan decided before the trial began “that every single defense President Trump had, we were not allowed to raise in front of the jury.”

