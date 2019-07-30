NEW YORK POST:

President Trump on Tuesday said Baltimore and other Democrat-controlled cities have been corruptly run and suggested local US Rep. Elijah Cummings use his House committee to investigate where the billions of dollars have gone.

“Baltimore has been very badly mishandled for many years,” Trump said on the White House grounds as he prepared to leave for Virginia, where he’ll honor the history of Jamestown.

“As you know, Congressman Cummings has been there for a very long time. He has had an iron hand on it. It is a corrupt city, all you have to do is look at the facts. The government over the years has pumped in billions and billions of dollars to no avail. To absolutely no avail.”

The president’s blast was only his latest salvo in his war with Cummings. He called the congressman a “bully” and Baltimore “rat- and rodent-infested” last week, after Cummings ripped the administration for its treatment of immigrants at the southern border.

Trump added Tuesday that Baltimore is “an example of what corrupt government leads to.”