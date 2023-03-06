Former President Donald Trump returned to the Conservative Political Action Conference stage Saturday and trashed top members of the Republican Party while proclaiming he’d prevent World War III.

Trump knocked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, labeling him a ‘China-loving politician,’ got the crowd to boo Sen. Mitt Romney and took on Republicans in the Senate who dared hint that Social Security and Medicare be cut.

‘We are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush,’ Trump said from the ballroom stage – shortly after he decisively won the CPAC straw poll, with 62 percent of conference attendees surveyed saying they wanted him to be the 2024 GOP nominee.

‘In 2016 I declared I am your voice. Today I add, I am your warrior, I am your justice, and for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution,’ he told the enthusiastic crowd.

He had plenty of negative things to say about Democrats too – including mocking President Joe Biden for falling off his bike and stumbling on Air Force One’s stairs – but told the crowd the Republican Party was previously run by ‘freaks’ and ‘neocons.’

