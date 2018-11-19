NEW YORK POST:

A retired Army general blasted as “disgusting” President Trump’s remarks denigrating a former Navy SEAL who oversaw the 2011 operation to take out Osama bin Laden for not killing the September 11 attacks’ mastermind sooner.

“I’d use one word. And that’s ‘disgusting,’” retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling told CNN late Sunday after being asked about the president’s disparagement of retired Adm. William McRaven.

Hertling said he served with McRaven in Europe and Iraq.

“You know everyone knows Bill McRaven as being the guy that led the bin Laden raid. I know him as the guy as the joint special operations commander in Iraq, and there were multiple missions where this guy placed himself in danger, led soldiers in some of the most challenging situations you can imagine,” Hertling said.

He said it is especially galling for the president who touts how much he respects and supports the military “to just dismiss this great American hero as a guy who was a Hillary Clinton lover, which is patently not true, is just really disgusting.”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio also signaled his support for McRaven in a tweet Monday.