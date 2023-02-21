Former President Donald Trump early Tuesday warned that President Joe Biden’s policies on Ukraine could lead to a third World War.

“If you watch and understand the moves being made by Biden on Ukraine, he is systematically, but perhaps unknowingly, pushing us into what could soon be WORLD WAR III,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social page. “How crazy is that?”

Trump’s comment came after Biden met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday following a secretive trip to the war-torn nation’s capital city of Kyiv, traveling there one day before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the nation and less than one week before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the trip, Biden promised $500 million in new military aid for Ukraine and said additional sanctions will be announced this week against companies trying to evade sanctions to “back the Russian war machine” and also against Russia’s elite.

Biden did not mention fighter jets, but a military aid package that will include artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to protect Ukraine from bombing attacks.

