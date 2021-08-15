Newsmax

As Afghanistan veered on the brink of collapse Sunday, former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden for abandoning “the plan our Administration left for him — a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America.” “The plan would be guided by facts on the ground,” Trump stressed as Biden blamed him for striking a peace deal with the Taliban in 2020 that Biden said Saturday had tied his hands. “One more year, or five more years, of U.S. military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country,” Biden said in a White House statement. “An endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.” He then blamed Trump for cutting a deal with the Taliban that he said left them “in the strongest position militarily since 2001,” pulling 2,500 troops before he left office and imposing a May 1, 2021 deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces. “When I became President, I faced a choice—follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our Forces and our allies’ Forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country’s civil conflict,” Biden said in the statement. But Trump was having none of that. “Joe Biden gets it wrong every time on foreign policy, and many other issues. Everyone knew he couldn’t handle the pressure. Even Obama’s Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, said as much…,” Trump said in one of his “Save America” statements.

