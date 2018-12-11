GRABIEN:

"Let's debate in private": President Trump, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi just sparred in the Oval Office on live TV about border security and funding Trump's wall https://t.co/uiiZgARky5 pic.twitter.com/EJBynT3NkR — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2018

A wild scene played out in the White House Tuesday after President Trump summoned the incoming speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and the Senate Minority leader, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to negotiate the federal budget, including funding for the border wall.

The meeting was attempted to avert a government shutdown. Reporters were summoned after the parties apparently made headway toward an agreement.

Things took a turn, however, when Pelosi began threatening there would be a “Trump shutdown” if they couldn’t come to terms. Trump eventually said he would be “proud” to shut down the government is he was doing so to protect the border.

“If we don’t get what we want,” Trump said. “I will shut down the government … I am proud to shutdown the government for border security.”

Pelosi and Schumer began pleading with Trump not to discuss their budget negotiations in front of reporters, but instead keep their talks “private.” Pelosi said they came in “good faith” and never intended to discuss these negogiations “in public view.”

Speaking of the border wall, Schumer said: “It doesn’t solve the problem.”

Trump quickly shot back: “It totally solves the problem.”

Schumer and Pelosi appeared unprepared to debate the issue in public, and Schumer asked Trump, “Let’s debate in private.”