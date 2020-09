President Trump on Tuesday banned oil drilling off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina — dramatically expanding a more narrow expiring moratorium covering Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Trump compared himself to conservationist President Teddy Roosevelt during a speech in swing-state Florida, which he called “my home.”

“Number one since Teddy Roosevelt. Who would have thought, Trump is the great environmentalist?” he said. “I am, I am. I believe strongly in it.”

Read more at New York Post