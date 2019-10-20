New York Post:

President Trump said Saturday that he will no longer host the G-7 Summit at his struggling Miami golf resort — but blamed the media and Democrats for his about-face rather than concern over an appearance of self-dealing.

Trump made the announcement in a trio of evening tweets, lashing out at his Democratic rivals and at press opposition — which included an editorial in the New York Post — to his holding the summit at Trump National Doral.

“I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have its own 50 to 70 unit building,” Trump wrote.