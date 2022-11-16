Breitbart

Kevin Kiley (R-CA), former President Donald Trump’s choice in California’s third congressional district, defeated his Democrat opponent on Tuesday, securing the House majority for the Republican Party, according to a Decision Desk HQ projection one week after Election Day. The race was called for Kiley after the GOP secured victories in five key House districts in California and Arizona on Monday night. During his campaign, Kiley called on a potential Republican-controlled House to return to Trump’s policies.

Kiley told Breitbart News in March: If we get the majority in Congress, we’re going to need to actually put forward legislation that would return us to those policies of the Trump era, that were moving our country in the right direction to try to actually get our economy going again, to try to return security to our border, to lower taxes.

Although the Republican Party underperformed expectations, they only needed a net gain of five seats to secure the House majority. As of Tuesday, 205 races have been called for Democrats.

Read More