CNN:

A five-term Republican congressman endorsed by President Donald Trump conceded his primary reelection bid in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday evening, a stunning upset that will vault his far-right challenger, Lauren Boebert, into the state’s general election.

“3rd District Republicans have decided who they want to run against the Democrats this November,” Rep. Scott Tipton said in a statement Tuesday evening. “I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her supporters well.”Tipton was widely believed to be the front runner in the race before Tuesday evening.

“Congressman @ScottRTipton is a great supporter of the #MAGA Agenda! He fights for your #2A rights and the Border Wall,” the President tweeted on Monday. “Scott is working hard for Colorado and has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #CO03.”

But Boebert, a political newcomer, was able to gain meaningful support in the state as she positioned herself as a candidate more aligned with Trump’s agenda. The President congratulated her on “a really great win” in a Tuesday evening tweet. Her win Tuesday night was met with instant criticism from Democrats who pointed to comments she made where she appeared to sympathize with QAnon, a pro-Trump deep-state conspiracy theory.

Read more at CNN