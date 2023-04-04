Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba on Monday blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during an appearance on CNN.

Alina Habba brought the fire and said Alvin Bragg is the one who committed a felony by leaking Trump’s indictment to CNN.

A Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict President Trump last week.

The indictment is currently under seal, however, according to a leak to CNN, President Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud.

“Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the case.” CNN reported.

