The inter-GOP skirmish between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump has flared into open — if so far one-sided — warfare.

Trump, 76, launched his most inflammatory attack yet on the rising GOP star late Tuesday, tarring him as a “RINO GLOBALIST” in a rage-filled post on Truth Social.

“The real Ron is a RINO GLOBALIST, who closed quickly down Florida and even its beaches,” the former president posted. “Loved the [COVID-19] Vaccines and wasted big money on ‘Testing.’ How quickly people forget!”

The Mar-a-Lago resident then retweeted several posts that cast DeSantis as an establishment Republican masquerading as a maverick.

Until this past weekend, Trump limited his rhetoric against DeSantis to accusations of political treachery, asserting that the 44-year-old’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign was on life support before the 45th president resuscitated it at the 11th hour.

READ MORE