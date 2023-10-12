Trump attacks Israel’s Netanyahu, praises ‘very smart’ Iran-backed Hezbollah

Former President Donald Trump made an extraordinary attack on the government of Israel Wednesday night, saying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “let us down” by not taking part in the operation that killed a top Iranian general in early 2020 – and calling Hezbollah “very smart” hours after the Lebanon-based terror group fired missiles at Israeli troops.During a rally in West Palm Beach, Fla., Trump, 77, blamed Israeli and US government officials for Wednesday’s sortie by the Iranian-backed jihadists, which came days after Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing at least 1,300 people — including hundreds of women, children and the elderly.

The former president claimed the Biden administration and Israeli officials had publicly pointed out the vulnerabilities of the Jewish state, speculating that those comments encouraged Hezbollah.“Two nights ago, I read all of Biden’s security people, can you imagine, national defense people, and they said, ‘Gee, I hope Hezbollah doesn’t attack from the north, because that’s the most vulnerable spot,’” Trump told the crowd. “I said, ‘Wait a minute.’ You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They’re all very smart.”