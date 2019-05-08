NBC NEWS:

President Donald Trump has asserted executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller’s unredacted report as the House Judiciary Committee prepares to vote to hold his attorney general, William Barr, in contempt of Congress.

Faced with “blatant abuse of power” by Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the president “has no other option than to make a protective assertion of executive privilege,” the White House said Wednesday.

The committee vote and Trump’s assertion of privilege represents a major escalation of the battle between congressional Democrats and the president. It will likely lead to a protracted legal war over Mueller’s 448-page report on alleged obstruction of justice by Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

The Justice Department had told lawmakers Tuesday ahead of the session that it would recommend that Trump assert executive privilege to that material.