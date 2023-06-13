Former President Donald Trump was arrested, processed, and plead “not guilty” on 37 charges related to retaining national-defense information under the Espionage Act of 1917.

“We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche told the U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in a federal court Tuesday in Miami.

The hearing was closed to cameras and live broadcasts. Trump’s former aide Walt Nauta, also charged in the case, appeared in court but was not arraigned because he does not have local counsel.

“Defiant,” Trump legal spokeswoman Alina Habba told Newsmax outside the courthouse, when asked how Trump was feeling.

“We are at a turning point in our nation’s history,” she said, reading prepared remarks outside the courthouse. “The targeted, political prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships like Cuba and Venezuela.

“It is commonplace there for rival candidates to be prosecuted, persecuted, and put into jail. What is being done to President Trump should terrify all citizens of this country. These are not the ideals that our democracy is founded upon.

READ MORE