Trump Announces He Will Turn Himself in on Thursday in Atlanta; Mocks Fani Willis’ Demand for $200K Bond

President Trump announced on Truth Social Monday night he will turn himself in on Thursday in Atlanta for the RICO case about the 2020 Georgia election challenge brought by Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump mocked Willis’ demand for $200,000 bond, saying in part, “The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me.

I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a “flight” risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold-domed suite with Vladimir…”It was revealed earlier this month that the then Chief Judge for the U.S. District Court for D.C., Beryl Howell, said without evidence she thought Trump was a flight risk in court papers about Special Counsel Jack Smith obtaining the contents of Trump’s Twitter account.

