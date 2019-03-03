AMERICAN THINKER

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd with many college-age conservatives in the audience at CPAC yesterday, President Trump announced that he will sign an executive order denying federal research funding to campuses that do not protect free speech. The promise came after he called to the stage Hayden Williams who was punched in the face on February 19 at the University of California, Berkeley, while manning a recruitment table for Turning Point USA. “We reject oppressive speech codes, censorship, political correctness and every other attempt by the hard left to stop people from challenging ridiculous and dangerous ideas. These ideas are dangerous,” Trump said. “Instead we believe in free speech, including online and including on campus. “Today I’m proud to announce that I will be very soon signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal research grants….” “If they want our dollars, and we give it to them by the billions, they’ve got to allow people like Hayden and many other great young people and old people to speak. Free speech. If they don’t, it will be very costly,” he warned.

