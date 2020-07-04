New York Post:

President Trump concluded his Friday night Mount Rushmore speech by announcing he has signed an executive order creating a “National Garden of American Heroes.”

The president described the garden as a “vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived.”

An interagency task force will look for potential sites, and the Department of the Interior will provide funding for the garden, which should be open before July 4, 2026 — the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The executive order reads: “The National Garden should be composed of statues, including statues of John Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Daniel Boone, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin, Billy Graham, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Douglas MacArthur, Dolley Madison, James Madison, Christa McAuliffe, Audie Murphy, George S. Patton, Jr., Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, Betsy Ross, Antonin Scalia, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, George Washington, and Orville and Wilbur Wright.”

Read more at The New York Post