BREITBART:

The U.S. and China will resume trade talks following a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

“We had a very good meeting with President Xi of China,” Trump said following an 80 minute meeting with Xi Saturday morning in Japan. “Excellent, I would say excellent.”

Trump added that the trade talks are “right back on track.

The U.S. agreed not to raise additional tariffs on China while the talks resume, according to Chinese officials. But the U.S. has not agreed to take down the tariffs already in place, something China had been saying was a precondition for further talks.