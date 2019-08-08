THE DAILY CALLER:

President Donald Trump sued California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California secretary of state Tuesday after the state passed a new law requiring presidential candidates to release tax returns.

The Republican National Committee also sued, calling the law a “naked political attack against the sitting president of the United States.” Trump and his campaign filed a second suit challenging the constitutionality of the new law, known as the “California Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act.”

