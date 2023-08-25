Trump admits that being booked in jail was a ‘terrible experience’

Former President Donald Trump admitted that being booked at Georgia’s notorious Fulton County Jail was a “terrible experience” – and claimed he had “never heard the word mug shot” until his was taken.Trump became the first current or former US president to get his mug shot snapped when he was booked Thursday night on charges of unlawfully trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.When asked later by Newsmax host Greg Kelly what it was like inside the filthy jail, the 77-year-old replied:

“Terrible experience.”He added: “I came in, I was treated very nicely — but it is what it is. I took a mug shot. I had never heard the word mug shot. They didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance.”Trump, who graduated from the Pennsylvania school in 1968, also called his booking “a very sad experience” and a “very sad day for our country.

