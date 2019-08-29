THE HILL:

The Trump administration issued a warning Thursday about the dangerous effects of marijuana on adolescents and pregnant women.

“No amount of marijuana use during pregnancy or adolescence is safe,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams said at a press conference Thursday.

It’s the surgeon general’s first advisory related to marijuana since the 1980s.

The advisory comes after 33 states have legalized marijuana in some way, whether for recreational or medical use.

Adams said legalization of the drug in many states has normalized its use among adolescents.

“Over and over again I hear a great and rising concern about the rapid normalization of marijuana use and the impact that a false perception of its safety is having on our young people and on pregnant women,” Adams said.

He said the concentration of THC in marijuana has tripled since the 1990s, making it more potent.