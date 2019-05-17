USA TODAY:

The Trump administration is preparing to release hundreds of asylum-seeking migrants caught along the southern border into Florida’s Broward and Palm Beach counties, with no apparent plan to house, feed or care for them, according to local officials who have been briefed on the plans.

Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen said Thursday that Customs and Border Protection officials told him they would unload about 1,000 migrant families each month, evenly split between the two counties, for an unknown period of time.

Bogen called the plan “irresponsible” and warned that it would create a “homeless encampment” in his South Florida county.

“To bring hundreds of people here every week without providing the necessary resources to house and feed them is inhumane,” Bogen said.