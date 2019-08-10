CBS News:

The Trump administration has told companies not to warn customers about products that contain glyphosate, a decision targeted at a California regulation that requires labels to warn consumers that the Roundup ingredient is potentially cancer-causing.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will no longer approve labels warning glyphosate is known to cause cancer. The chemical, marketed as a weed killer by Monsanto under the brand Roundup, is currently the focus of lawsuits from thousands of consumers alleging it caused their cancers.

Such labels are “irresponsible,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement. He cited the EPA’s conclusions that the chemical doesn’t represent a cancer risk.