Breitbart:

The Department of Labor has announced a proposed rule to “clarify the civil rights protections afforded to religious organizations that contract with the federal government.”

“The proposed rule ensures that conscience and religious freedom are given the broadest protection permitted by law,” the department said in announcing the rule, which was posted in the Federal Register on Thursday and will allow the public to comment until Sept. 16.

Labor said the rule is “rooted in statutes, executive orders and Supreme Court decisions, including the court’s decision in several religious liberty cases such as Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, Trinity Lutheran Church v. Comer, and Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores.

The DOL announcement said:

In keeping with that rich history, the proposed rule would clarify that religious organizations may make employment decisions consistent with their sincerely held religious tenets and beliefs without fear of sanction by the federal government. The proposal also reaffirms employers’ obligations not to discriminate on the basis of race, sex, or other protected bases and does not exempt or excuse a contractor from complying with any other requirements.