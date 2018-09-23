WASHINGTON EXAMINER

President Trump’s administration unveiled a new regulation to limit green cards and visas for immigrants who have received a various forms of welfare, the Department of Homeland Security announced Saturday. “This proposed rule will implement a law passed by Congress intended to promote immigrant self-sufficiency and protect finite resources by ensuring that they are not likely to become burdens on American taxpayers,” DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said, per NBC. The proposal is rooted in a federal law that restricts immigration for people “likely to become a public charge,” according to U.S. Customs and Immigration Services; a “public charge” is someone “primarily dependent on the government for subsistence.” A regulation promulgated in 1999 construed that law as applying only to cash benefits, NBC explained, but the new proposal would broaden the list of benefits. Christine Ford comes forward, detailing sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh after letter leaked to media “The [disqualifying] benefits generally represent the largest federal programs for low-income people by total expenditure that address basic living needs such as income, housing, food, and medical care,” according to a DHS spokeswoman.

