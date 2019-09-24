FOX NEWS:

The Trump administration pushed back Tuesday in the wake of multiple reports that the White House froze millions in aid to Ukraine shortly before President Trump pressured the country’s leader to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The reports coincided with a renewed round of calls, including from more centrist Democrats, for a formal impeachment inquiry. Those calls came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested she is opening the door to that route if the administration continues to withhold a whistleblower complaint apparently related to Trump’s Ukraine discussions.

Multiple administration sources confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that the Office of Management and Budget indeed told the State Department and Department of Defense in July that it was putting a hold on nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine.