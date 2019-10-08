THE HILL:

President Trump on Tuesday defended his administration’s decision to block a key State Department witness from testifying before Congress as part of the House impeachment inquiry, claiming European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland would have been testifying before a “kangaroo court.”

“I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public to see,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets Tuesday morning.

Trump tweeted shortly after news broke that the State Department had instructed Sondland not to appear before three House committees for closed-door testimony on Tuesday.