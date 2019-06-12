NEW YORK POST:

Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King, who was stripped of his committee assignments for his pro-white nationalist statements earlier this year, was reportedly barred from Air Force One Tuesday while President Trump traveled to the Hawkeye State.

King tried to wheedle an invite from the White House, but administration officials rejected the request, sources told CNN.

Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Deb Fischer of Nebraska joined Trump aboard Air Force One.

King was booted from his committee assignments after giving an interview in January in which he made racist comments.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” he told The New York Times.